Additional Support Called For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one day after it had snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 30 points or 1.4 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,125-point plateau and it's looking at another green light on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology stocks and automobile producer, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index rose 6.50 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 2,127.85 after trading between 2,118.07 and 2,136.30. Volume was 361 million shares worth 4.2 trillion won. There were 442 decliners and 376 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.67 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.55 percent, Hana Financial rose 0.14 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.77 percent, LG Electronics gathered 0.85 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.49 percent, Naver shed 0.29 percent, POSCO eased 0.21 percent, SK Telecom perked 0.41 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.44 percent, Hyundai Motors advanced 0.82 percent and Kia Motors was up 0.34 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 42.32 points or 0.15 percent to 28,164.00, while the NASDAQ gained 57.24 points or 0.66 percent to 8,705.17 and the S&P 500 rose 13.11 points or 0.42 percent to 3,153.63.

The markets continued to benefit from optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal after both sides hinted at progress.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said durable goods orders unexpectedly rebounded in October, while GDP was also upwardly revised. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income was nearly flat in October, although personal spending rose in line with estimates.

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration noted an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories. Crude for January delivery fell $0.30 or 0.5 percent to $58.11 a barrel after moving higher over the two previous days.

