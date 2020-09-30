Additional Support Called For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market ticked higher again on Wednesday, one day after it ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just above the 1,500-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with coronavirus concerns offset by a surge in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, losses from the rubber glove makers and a mixed picture from the plantations.

For the day, the index rose 0.92 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 1,504.82 after trading between 1,497.78 and 1,512.95. Volume was 5.622 billion shares worth 2.641 billion ringgit. There were 696 decliners and 313 gainers.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 4.71 percent, while Petronas Chemicals surged 3.51 percent, Maxis soared 2.63 percent, Digi.com spiked 2.54 percent, MISC accelerated 2.46 percent, AMMB Holdings jumped 2.04 percent, Top Glove plunged 2.01 percent, Sime Darby tanked 1.58 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 1.42 percent, PPB Group climbed 0.96 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 0.94 percent, RHB Capital gathered 0.88 percent, Petronas Gas sank 0.85 percent, Maybank collected 0.84 percent, Public Bank perked 0.77 percent, Axiata advanced 0.68 percent, Press Metal added 0.59 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 0.45 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.44 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings shed 0.42 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rose 0.40 percent, IHH Healthcare increased 0.39 percent, CIMB Group slid 0.32 percent, Genting was up 0.32 percent and Dialog Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Wednesday, saw some volatility as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.

The Dow spiked 329.04 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 27,781.70, while the NASDAQ climbed 82.26 points or 0.74 percent to end at 11,167.51 and the S&P 500 gained 27.53 points or 0.83 percent to close at 3,363.00.

The volatility late in the trading day came amid uncertainty about a potential agreement on a new coronavirus stimulus bill after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on a deal.

However, stocks rebounded as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to reach an agreement but indicated talks would continue.

The markets also benefited from some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector jobs surged more than expected in September. The National Association of Realtors also reported that pending home sales jumped to a record high in August.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as data showed a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.93 or 2.4 percent at $40.22 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.