Additional Support Called For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one day after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 30 points or 2.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,405-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising hopes for a coronavirus treatment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and industrials, while the plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 20.81 points or 1.50 percent to finish at 1,407.34 after trading between 1,395.55 and 1,414.67. Volume was 6.312 billion shares worth 3.022 billion ringgit. There were 764 gainers and 211 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting surged 5.33 percent, while Petronas Chemicals soared 4.63 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 3.76 percent, Genting Malaysia accelerated 3.72 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 2.56 percent, Axiata climbed 2.42 percent, CIMB Group gathered 2.25 percent, Sime Darby perked 1.65 percent, Maybank collected 1.58 percent, Dialog Group advanced 1.55 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings added 1.39 percent, AMMB Holdings gained 1.31 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 1.15 percent, Top Glove and Press Metal both increased 1.04 percent, Sime Darby Plantations dropped 1.02 percent, Digi.com and Hartalega Holdings both were up 0.66 percent, Public Bank collected 0.63 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.19 percent and Maxis and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opens sharply higher on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow climbed 704.81 points or 2.99 percent to 24,242.49, while the NASDAQ gained 117.78 points or 1.38 percent to 8,650.14 and the S&P 500 jumped 75.01 points or 2.68 percent to 2,874.56. For the week, the Sow added 2.2 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6.1 percent and the S&P was up 3 percent.

The rally on Wall Street followed reports of promising early data related to a potential coronavirus treatment from Gilead Sciences (GILD). Healthcare publication STAT News also reported that the experimental Covid-19 treatment remdesivir is showing promise.

Traders shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing its index of leading U.S. economic indicators registered the largest decline in its 60-year history in March.

Crude oil prices plummeted to an 18-year low on Friday as huge stockpile and continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand weighed heavily on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.60 or 8 percent at $18.27 a barrel.

