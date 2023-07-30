Additional Support Called For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, accelerating more than 550 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 19,915-point plateau and now it's looking at a solid lead for Monday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing inflation concerns and an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday with gains across the board, especially the oil, financial and technology sectors.

For the day, the index jumped 277.46 points or 1.41 percent to finish at 19,916.56 after trading between 19,381.90 and 19,940.59.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group rose 0.47 percent, while Alibaba Health Info soared 3.15 percent, ANTA Sports rallied 2.69 percent, China Life Insurance surged 6.31 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 3.02 percent, China Resources Land jumped 2.10 percent, CITIC climbed 1.29 percent, CNOOC increased 0.32 percent, Country Garden improved 0.95 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical and JD.com both strengthened 1.39 percent, Galaxy Entertainment perked 0.09 percent, Hang Lung Properties gained 0.50 percent, Henderson Land climbed 1.26 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gathered 0.30 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.08 percent, Lenovo surged 7.71 percent, Li Ning soared 6.96 percent, Meituan spiked 4.25 percent, New World Development shed 0.51 percent, Techtronic Industries added 0.57 percent, Xiaomi Corporation advanced 1.16 percent, WuXi Biologics rallied 3.34 percent and CK Infrastructure was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow jumped 176.59 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 35,459.29, while the NASDAQ surged 266.56 points or 1.90 percent to end at 14,316.66 and the S&P 500 advanced 44.82 points or 0.99 percent to close at 4,582.23.

The strength on Wall Street was the result of encouraging earnings updates from top tech firms and data showing a slowdown in the annual rate of growth in consumer prices in June.

Easing worries about interest rates following the Federal Reserve hinting at a pause in hikes as early as September helped as well.

The slowdown in the annual rate of consumer price growth may ease concerns about the outlook for interest rates following Thursday's better-than-expected economic data.

Oil prices climbed higher on Friday, and the most active futures contract posted gains for the fifth straight week amid easing U.S. recession fears and on optimism over increased demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for September added $0.49 or 0.6 percent at $80.58 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 4.6 percent in the week.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide preliminary Q2 figures for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.9 percent on quarter and a fall of 4.4 percent on year. That follows gains of 5.3 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year in the three months prior.

