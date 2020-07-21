Additional Support Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,375-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mostly upbeat on European stimulus news, although technology stocks may see profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index jumped 18.71 points or 1.38 percent to finish at 1,377.00 after trading between 1,366.59 and 1,379.15. Volume was 16.077 billion share worth 64.234 billion baht. There were 871 gainers and 567 decliners, with 356 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tumbled 1.83 percent, while Thailand Airport jumped 1.80 percent, Asset World advanced 0.99 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 1.88 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.45 percent, Bangkok Expressway rallied 1.66 percent, BTS Group gained 0.93 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.57 percent, PTT soared 4.55 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 2.93 percent, PTT Global Chemical surged 5.76 percent, Siam Commercial Bank accelerated 2.79 percent, TMB Bank was up 0.96 percent and Siam Concrete, Charoen Pokphand Foods and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday, although the NASDAQ slipped into the red for a mixed finish.

The Dow climbed 159.53 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 26,840.40, while the NASDAQ sank 86.73 points or 0.81 percent to end at 10,680.36 and the S&P 500 rose 5.46 points or 0.17 percent to close at 3,257.30.

The markets saw early strength on news that European Union leaders agreed on a package of measures to tackle the exceptional nature of the economic and social situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the NASDAQ turned negative on profit taking following Tuesday's record close.

The gains on the Dow were fueled by the energy sector as crude oil prices rose sharply and hit a four-month high as worries about the energy demand outlook faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $1.15 or 2.8 percent at $41.96 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In May, imports were down 34.41 percent on year and exports fell 22.5 percent for a trade surplus of $2.69 billion.

