Additional Support Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 40 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,535-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for further resolution in the trade dispute between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 1.65 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 1,535.79 after trading between 1,530.51 and 1,541.81. Volume was 21.030 billion shares worth 69.363 billion baht. There were 866 gainers and 746 decliners, with 455 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info tumbled 2.86 percent, while Asset World dropped 0.90 percent, Banpu advanced 0.97 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 2.44 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical skidded 0.98 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 1.71 percent, Kasikornbank accelerated 2.51 percent, PTT climbed 1.16 percent, PTT Exploration and Production added 0.80 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 2.37 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 2.55 percent, Siam Concrete gained 1.11 percent, TMB Bank surged 2.13 percent and Krung Thai Bank, BTS Group, Thailand Airport and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated early Thursday but then moved higher as the day progressed - sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 88.92 points or 0.30 percent to end at 29,379.77, while the NASDAQ gained 63.47 points or 0.67 percent to 9,572.15 and the S&P 500 rose 11.09 points or 0.33 percent to 3,345.78.

The continued strength on Wall Street came on the heels of news that China plans to cut tariffs on approximately $75 billion worth of U.S. goods in half. The reductions will coincide with the U.S. move to halve tariffs on $120 billion in Chinese goods as part of last month's phase one trade deal.

Lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak kept some traders on the sidelines, along with the upcoming release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday, lifted by reports that OPEC may increase production cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended up $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $50.95 a barrel.

