Additional Support Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the five-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 650 points or 5.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,460-point plateau and it's got another solid lead for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with further bargain hunting expected amidst rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 229.85 points or 1.88 percent to finish at the daily high of 12,462.76 after moving as low as 12,282.36.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 1.18 percent, while Mega Financial climbed 1.64 percent, CTBC Financial gathered 2.56 percent, Fubon Financial advanced 1.23 percent, First Financial perked 2.23 percent, E Sun Financial spiked 2.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 1.77 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skyrocketed 10 percent, Hon Hai Precision rallied 3.50 percent, Largan Precision rose 0.30 percent, Catcher Technology was up 0.28 percent, MediaTek accelerated 3.08 percent, Formosa Plastic added 0.51 percent, Asia Cement gained 1.47 percent and Taiwan Cement improved 0.99 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session with broadly based support.

The Dow spiked 410.10 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 27,584.06, while the NASDAQ surged 203.96 points or 1.87 percent to end at 11,117.53 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.14 points or 1.61 percent to close at 3,351.60.

The strength on Wall Street followed a rally in the European markets, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

Traders seem to shrug off recent concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election.

The markets also benefitted from optimism about a new coronavirus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a new package is still possible. House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The price tag is $1 trillion less than a stimulus package the House passed in May but may still be too high for Republicans.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday and the most active futures contract ended notably higher as optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package helped ease concerns about energy demand and supported oil prices.

