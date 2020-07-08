Additional Support Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market rebounded on Wednesday, one session after it had snapped the five-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 570 points or 5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 12,170-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with optimism for economic recovery tempered by renewed coronavirus fears. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the cement companies and mixed performances from the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 77.22 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 12,170.19 after trading between 12,083.84 and 12,190.27.

Among the actives, Mega Financial increased 0.16 percent, while CTBC Financial shed 0.24 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.46 percent, First Financial dipped 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.53 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.74 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rose 0.30 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.14 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.22 percent, MediaTek surged 6.96 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.11 percent, Taiwan Cement climbed 1.46 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.60 percent and Hon Hai Precision and Cathay Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated early Wednesday before moving firmly to the upside as the day progressed.

The Dow gained 177.10 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 26,067.28, while the NASDAQ spiked 148.61 points or 1.44 percent to end at 10,492.50 and the S&P 500 collected 24.62 points or 0.78 percent to close at 3,169.94.

The choppy trading seen for much of the session came amid relatively light volume, with a lack of major U.S. economic news keeping traders on the sidelines.

The NASDAQ continued to benefit from strong gains by tech giants like Apple (AAPL), which surged 2.3 percent after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the company's stock. Gains by Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Facebook (FB) also helped lift the tech-heavy index to a new record closing high.

Crude oil prices rose Wednesday as a slightly higher demand forecast for next year by the Energy Information Administration helped offset a sharp jump in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.28 or 0.7 percent at $40.90 a barrel.

