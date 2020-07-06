Additional Support Anticipated For Taiwan Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in five straight sessions, surging more than 570 points or 5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 12,115-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, despite a rebound by the virus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the green.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index soared 207.54 points or 1.74 percent to finish at the daily high of 12,116.70 after trading as low as 11,941.84.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial advanced 1.23 percent, while Mega Financial gained 1.27 percent, CTBC Financial collected 1.20 percent, Fubon Financial increased 1.17 percent, First Financial rose 1.31 percent, E Sun Financial perked 1.07 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 2.58 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation climbed 1.22 percent, Hon Hai Precision gathered 1.29 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 1.97 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 2.18 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.52 percent, Asia Cement was up 1.33 percent and Taiwan Cement improved 1.02 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened Monday with a strong move to the upside and remained in the green throughout the session, extending last week's gains.

The Dow jumped 459.67 points or 1.78 percent to finish at 26,2187.03, while the NASDAQ spiked 226.02 points or 2.21 percent to end at 10,433.65 and the S&P 500 climbed 49.71 points or 1.59 percent to close at 3,179.72.

Strength in overseas has carried over to Wall Street, as Chinese shares skyrocketed on the day amid positive commentary on the market from state media. China's Securities Times said fostering a healthy bull market after the pandemic is now more important to the economy than ever.

Traders also remain generally optimistic about the U.S. economic outlook following last Thursday's better than expected jobs data. Then on Monday, the Institute for Supply Management reported a substantial turnaround in U.S. service sector activity in June.

Investors also weighed developments on the coronavirus vaccine front following reports that the U.K. is closing in on a $624 million supply deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for 60 million doses of a potential vaccine.

Crude oil futures settled slightly lower Monday as traders weighed energy demand prospects and fears of another lockdown amid a surge in new coronavirus cases across the globe. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended down $0.02 at $40.63 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide June numbers for inflation, imports, exports and trade balance later today. In May, inflation was down 0.12 percent on month and 1.19 percent on year and wholesale prices plunged an annual 11.6 percent.

Imports are expected to sink 5.25 percent on year after falling 3.5 percent in May. Exports are called lower by an annual 3.0 percent after slipping 2.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4 billion, down from $4.72 billion a month earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.