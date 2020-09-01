Additional Support Anticipated For South Korea Bourse

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 100 points or 4.2 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,350-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology and oil stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, technology stocks, industrials and oil companies.

For the day, the index climbed 23.38 points or 1.01 percent to finish at 2,349.55 after trading between 2,331.23 and 2,355.90. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 16.1 trillion won. There were 567 gainers and 279 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.35 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.49 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.06 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.37 percent, LG Electronics surged 4.16 percent, SK Hynix was up 0.13 percent, LG Chem added 0.41 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 1.58 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.71 percent, SK Innovation rallied 2.41 percent, POSCO perked 1.08 percent, SK Telecom plunged 2.42 percent, KEPCO soared 3.90 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 1.98 percent and Kia Motors gathered 1.65 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 215.61 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 28,645.66m while the NASDAQ soared 164.21 points or 1.39 percent to end at 11,939.67 and the S&P 500 gained 26.34 points or 0.75 percent to close at 3,526.65.

Technology stocks saw continued strength, with Apple (AAPL) leading the sector higher after Monday's stock split. Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) also spiked after the video conferencing company reported better than expected Q2 results and raised its full-year guidance.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in August. Also, the Commerce Department reported that construction spending inched up less than expected in July.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data, giving back early gains as traders weighed demand and supply levels in the energy market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October gained $0.15 or 0.4 percent to settle at $42.76 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide August figures for consumer prices later this morning, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year. That follows the flat monthly reading and the 0.3 percent increase in July.

