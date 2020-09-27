Additional Support Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 1.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,470-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to lead the markets higher amidst bargain hunting. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index advanced 21.46 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 2,472.28 after trading between 2,457.26 and 2,474.12. Volume was 1.25 billion shares worth 890.48 million Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Dairy Farm International surged 1.54 percent, while CapitaLand Mall Trust soared 1.53 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 1.49 percent, Comfort DelGro accelerated 1.41 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering and CapitaLand Commercial Trust both jumped 1.18 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation climbed 1.08 percent, DBS Group gathered 1.06 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding perked 1.03 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust rallied 1.02 percent, Singapore Press Holdings advanced 0.97 percent, SingTel added 0.94 percent, Ascendas REIT gained 0.93 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.92 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.79 percent, CapitaLand and Genting Singapore both increased 0.75 percent, City Developments was up 0.65 percent, Singapore Exchange lost 0.44 percent, SATS fell 0.36 percent and Keppel Corp. SembCorp Industries, Thai Beverage and Singapore Airlines were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a lack of direction early Friday but surged in the afternoon to finish solidly higher.

The Dow jumped 358.56 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 27,173.96, while the NASDAQ spiked 241.26 points or 2.26 percent to end at 10,913.56 and the S&P 500 climbed 51.87 points or 1.60 percent to close at 3,298.46. For the week, the Dow fell 1.7 percent, the NASDAQ rose 1.1 percent and the S&P was down 0.6 percent.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as technology stocks moved higher, rebounding from recent weakness. Big-name tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) posted significant gains on the day.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington amid reports House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The price tag for the bill is $1 trillion less than a stimulus package the House passed back in May but may still be too high for Republicans.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a much smaller than expected increase in durable goods orders in August.

Crude oil prices eased on Friday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdown measures. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.06 or 0.2 percent at $40.25 a barrel. WTI Crude oil futures shed 2.6 percent for the week.

Closer to home, Singapore will release August numbers for import and export prices and producer prices later today. In July, import prices were up 7.5 percent on year and export prices tumbled an annual 7.0 percent. Producer prices were down 8.5 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.