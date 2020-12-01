Additional Support Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled nearly 50 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,600-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for economic recovery and hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, plantations and industrials.

For the day, the index spiked 39.55 points or 2.53 percent to finish at 1,602.26 after trading between 1,580.17 and 1,604.57. Volume was 9.187 billion shares worth 5.348 billion ringgit. There were 760 gainers and 479 decliners.

Among the actives, Petronas Chemicals skyrocketed 9.35 percent, while Tenaga Nasional surged 7.74 percent, Axiata soared 6.48 percent, Press Metal spiked 5.00 percent, Top Glove plummeted 4.63 percent, Sime Darby Plantations and Maybank both accelerated 3.67 percent, Dialog Group rallied 3.32 percent, CIMB Group jumped 3.31 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings climbed 3.07 percent, Public Bank collected 2.99 percent, RHB Capital gathered 2.91 percent, Genting perked 2.41 percent, Genting Malaysia advanced 2.45 percent, MISC added 2.36 percent, Digi.com gained 2.25 percent, Petronas Gas sank 1.98 percent, IOI Corporation rose 1.83 percent, AMMB Holdings lost 1.81 percent, Sime Darby increased 1.30 percent, Hartalega Holdings improved 0.42 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong strengthened 0.26 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.18 percent and PPB Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened solidly higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, offsetting losses from the previous day.

The Dow added 185.28 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 29,823.92, while the NASDAQ spiked 156.37 points or 1.28 percent to end at 12,355.11 and the S&P 500 gained 40.82 points or 1.13 percent to close at 3,662.45.

Continued optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine also generated buying interest, with Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) applying to the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorization of their vaccine.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell called the economic outlook "extraordinarily uncertain" and noted it will depend, in large part, on the success of efforts to keep the coronavirus in check.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management noted a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity last month. Also, the Commerce Department showed a bigger than expected increase in construction spending in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday following the decision of OPEC and its allies to delay a discussion on output cuts by a couple of days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $0.79 or 1.7 percent at $45.55 a barrel.

