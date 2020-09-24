Additional Support Anticipated For Malaysia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 30 points or 2.1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,500-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with rising oil prices warring against rising pandemic numbers. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday as huge gains from the rubber glove makers were sapped by weakness from the financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index picked up 4.32 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 1,500.80 after trading between 1,492.98 and 1,506.60. Volume was 5.898 billion shares worth 4.559 billion ringgit. There were 578 decliners and 451 gainers.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings skyrocketed 9.66 percent, while Top Glove surged 6.61 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 4.77 percent, Petronas Chemicals plummeted 2.91 percent, Press Metal plunged 2.79 percent, AMMB Holdings tanked 2.64 percent, Sime Darby spiked 2.62 percent, Axiata tumbled 2.29 percent, Maxis skidded 1.78 percent, CIMB Group retreated 1.61 percent, PPB Group declined 1.26 percent, Digi.com surrendered 1.23 percent, Maybank sank 1.12 percent, RHB Capital dropped 1.08 percent, Public Bank shed 0.77 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.73 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.62 percent, Genting fell 0.61 percent, IOI Corporation slid 0.44 percent, MISC dipped 0.27 percent, Dialog Group slipped 0.26 percent, IHH Healthcare eased 0.19 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, Genting Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street wound up positive after stocks saw wild swings across the unchanged line before finally finishing in the green.

The Dow added 52.31 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 26,815.31, while the NASDAQ gained 39.28 points or 0.37 percent to end at 10,672.27 and the S&P 500 rose 9.67 points or 0.30 percent to close at 3,246.59.

The choppy trading on Wall Street followed a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, which added to recent uncertainty about the economic outlook.

The Labor Department noted an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, while the Commerce Department reported significant increase in new home sales in August.

Uncertainty about the global economic outlook has recently resurfaced as Europe grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections. Recent data suggests the economic recovery in the U.S. may be plateauing, leading to calls for more fiscal stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday despite lingering worries about the energy demand outlook in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and fresh lockdown measures in several parts across Europe. West Texas Intermediate oil futures for November ended up $0.38 or 1 percent at $40.31 a barrel.

