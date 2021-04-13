Additional Support Anticipated For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 550 points or 2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 28,500-point plateau and it's tipped to open I the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, supported by technology and crude oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the properties were capped by weakness from the casinos and technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 43.97 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 28,497.25 after trading between 28,452.12 and 28,877.15.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies tanked 1.45 percent, while AIA Group soared 3.22 percent, Alibaba Group gained 0.43 percent, Alibaba Health Info fell 0.23 percent, ANTA Sports and Sun Hung Kai Properties both climbed 1.27 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.25 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 1.59 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 2.46 percent, China Resources Land sank 0.68 percent, CITIC surged 3.34 percent, CNOOC tumbled 0.88 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 0.75 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plunged 1.66 percent, Hang Lung Properties was up 0.24 percent, Henderson Land advanced 1.01 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.33 percent, Longfor added 0.90 percent, Meituan plummeted 7.44 percent, New World Development accelerated 1.84 percent, Sands China shed 0.55 percent, Techtronic Industries slid 0.22 percent, Xiaomi Corporation eased 0.20 percent, WuXi Biologics dropped 0.58 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages moved steadily higher on Tuesday after a mixed start, although the Dow failed to make it out of negative territory.

The Dow sank 68.13 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,677.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 146.10 points or 1.05 percent to end at 13,996.10 and the S&P 500 gained 13.60 points or 0.33 percent to close at 4,141.59.

Early selling pressure resulted after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced a temporarily halt on the usage of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Covid-19 vaccine after six recipients developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

But the markets staged a recovery on optimism ahead of quarterly earnings later this week and going forward.

In economic news, the Labor Department said annual inflation rose slightly less than expected but saw a sharp monthly increase thanks to a spike in gasoline prices.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, lifted by an upward revision in energy demand forecast by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.48 or 0.8 percent at $60.18 a barrel.

