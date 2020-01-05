Additional Selling Pressure Tipped For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,240-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East - although surging oil prices will offer support. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials, while the properties and industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 13.18 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 3,238.82 after trading between 3,227.63 and 3,268.73. Volume was 1.67 billion shares worth 1.05 billion Singapore dollars. There were 275 decliners and 169 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 2.27 percent, while Singapore Exchange plunged 2.26 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.30 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering skidded 1.25 percent, Wilmar International retreated 1.19 percent, Thai Beverage declined 1.10 percent, SingTel dropped 0.88 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 0.86 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 0.57 percent, Comfort DelGro, Mapletree Commercial Trust and DBS Group both all 0.42 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust lost 0.41 percent, CapitaLand gained 0.26 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.19 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.09 percent and Keppel Corp, Genting Singapore, Hongkong Land, Ascendas REIT and CapitaLand Commercial Trust all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks were down on Friday, pulling back from record highs in the previous session.

The Dow shed 233.92 points or 0.81 percent to 28,634.88, while the NASDAQ lost 71.42 points or 0.79 percent to 9.020.77 and the S&P 500 fell 23.00 points or 0.71 percent to 3,234.85. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the S&P fell 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.2 percent.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came amid rising geopolitical tensions following news a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

The act was said to be a deterrent against future Iranian aggression, although Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be revenge.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell at a faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday amid the escalation in tensions in the Middle East, plus a drop in U.S. stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $1.87 or 3.1 percent at $63.05 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 20.

