Additional Selling Pressure Expected For Thai Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had risen almost 5 points or 0.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,565-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on lingering bond yield concerns, although technology and oil stocks may offer support. The European markets were down and the U.S bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the energy producers were offset by gains from the financials.

For the day, the index fell 4.86 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 1,563.96 after trading between 1,554.96 and 1,566.67. Volume was 20.097 billion shares worth 88.717 billion baht. There were 1,053 decliners and 548 gainers, with 440 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.58 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.47 percent, Asset World plummeted 5.45 percent, Bangkok Asset Management gained 0.46 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.80 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.46 percent, Bangkok Expressway rose 0.59 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.64 percent, Gulf lost 0.74 percent, Krung Thai Bank declined 1.64 percent, PTT Oil & Retail plunged 3.03 percent, PTT Exploration and Production sank 1.29 percent, PTT Global Chemical tumbled 1.89 percent, SCG Packaging dropped 1.09 percent, Siam Concrete eased 0.26 percent and TMB Bank, BTS Group, Kasikornbank, PTT and Siam Commercial Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be inconsistent, with only the tech-heavy NASDAQ moving higher on Friday.

The Dow tumbled 234.33 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 32,627.97, while the NASDAQ jumped 99.07 points or 0.76 percent to end at 13,215.24 and the S&P eased 2.36 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,913.10. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ and S&P both slid 0.8 percent.

The rebound by the NASDAQ came as traders look to pick up technology stocks at reduced levels following the 3 percent nosedive by the tech-heavy index on Thursday.

Traders also kept a close eye on activity in the bond market after a spike in treasury yields on Thursday, although yields spent much of the session lingering near the unchanged line.

Financial stocks also moved to the downside after the Federal Reserve said a temporary change to the supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR, for depository institutions will expire as scheduled at the end of this month.

Crude oil futures closed higher on Friday, rebounding after five successive days of losses, but still ended with a sharp weekly loss. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.42 or 2.4 percent at $61.42 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In January, imports sank 5.24 percent on year and exports rose 0.35 percent for a trade deficit of $0.2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.