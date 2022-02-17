Additional measures needed for Colombia fiscal deficit reduction-committee

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Colombia will need to adopt additional short- and medium-term measures beginning in 2023 to reduce its fiscal deficit to levels compatible with estimates, the committee charged with evaluating the country's public finances said on Thursday.

The expert Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee (CARF) acknowledged a deficit reduction in 2021 to 7.1% of gross domestic product, and said the country would meet its 2022 target: a reduction to 6.2% of GDP, equivalent to some 80 trillion pesos ($20.2 billion).

However, targets starting in 2023 which seek to reduce the deficit to zero by 2026 will not be met with already predicted resources, said the committee, an independent, expert body appointed by the government.

"In the short and medium term, measures on income and spending additional to those already accounted for in the social investment law will be required to reduce the primary deficit to levels compatible with the fiscal rule and to achieve a permanent reduction in the debt-GDP relationship," said committee President Juan Pablo Cordoba.

There is a 3- to 4-percentage-point gap between the deficit predicted for this year and the 2026 goal, equivalent to between $7.57 billion and $10.1 billion, he said.

Spending cuts, reductions in informal employment and tax evasion, and a tax reform could be considered, the committee said.

Lawmakers passed a much-debated tax reform last October, securing some $3.8 billion in funding for 2021 and 2022, but credit rating agencies have warned the country will need another reform to reduce high debt.

"It will surely need to be a combination of reducing costs and mobilizing additional resources," Cordoba said. "In what proportion? The government and Congress will need to decide what combination to do."

Colombia will hold legislative elections in March and a presidential contest in May.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

