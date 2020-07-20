BNTX

Additional data on Pfizer and BioNTech's potential coronavirus vaccine shows promise

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer on Monday reported additional data from their experimental coronavirus vaccine that showed the vaccine was safe and induced an immune response in patients. [nBw30V6Mma]

The results were disclosed from a trial in Germany testing 60 healthy volunteers, and come after the companies earlier this month reported data from a corresponding early-stage trial in the United States.

