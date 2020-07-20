Additional data on Pfizer and BioNTech's potential coronavirus vaccine shows promise

July 20 (Reuters) - German biotech firm BioNTech BNTX.O and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N on Monday reported additional data from their experimental coronavirus vaccine that showed the vaccine was safe and induced an immune response in patients.

The results were disclosed from a trial in Germany testing 60 healthy volunteers, and come after the companies earlier this month reported data from a corresponding early-stage trial in the United States.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

