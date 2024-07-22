News & Insights

Addex's Partner J&J Innovative Medicine Discontinues ADX71149 Development In Epilepsy

July 22, 2024 — 01:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) announced that its partner, J&J Innovative Medicine, has decided to discontinue the development of ADX71149 (JNJ-40411813) for the treatment of epilepsy. Despite this decision, the partnership between the two companies will continue, focusing on the ongoing analysis of the full dataset from the Phase 2 study of ADX71149 as an adjunctive treatment for epilepsy.

The decision follows top-line Phase 2 data announced on April 29, 2024, showing that adjunctive ADX71149 (JNJ-40411813) administration in patients with focal onset seizures with suboptimal response to levetiracetam or brivaracetam did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of time for patients to reach baseline seizure count when ADX71149 was added to standard of care.

