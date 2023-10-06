Addex To Implement ADS Ratio Change

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) announced that it plans to change the current ADS Ratio of one ADS to six ordinary shares to a new ADS Ratio of one ADS to one hundred and twenty ordinary shares.

The company anticipates that the ADS Ratio Change will be effective on or about October 23, 2023.

For the company's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one for twenty reverse ADS split and is intended to enable the company to regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

