Addex Therapeutics Turns To Net Profit In Q2; Income Down

(RTTNews) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd. (ADXN) reported Monday that its second-quarter net profit amounted to 12.88 million Swiss francs, compared to prior year's net loss of 2.68 million francs.

Net profit per share amounted to 0.08 franc, compared to a net loss per share of 0.04 franc for the same period in 2023.

On a continuing operations basis, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurological disorders recorded a net loss of 1.46 million francs, wider than last year's loss of 521 thousand francs.

Total operating loss widened to 899 thousand francs from loss of 396 thousand francs a year ago.

Income for the period was 115 thousand francs, compared to 632 thousand francs last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.