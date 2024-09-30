News & Insights

Addex Therapeutics Turns To Net Profit In Q2; Income Down

September 30, 2024

(RTTNews) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd. (ADXN) reported Monday that its second-quarter net profit amounted to 12.88 million Swiss francs, compared to prior year's net loss of 2.68 million francs.

Net profit per share amounted to 0.08 franc, compared to a net loss per share of 0.04 franc for the same period in 2023.

On a continuing operations basis, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurological disorders recorded a net loss of 1.46 million francs, wider than last year's loss of 521 thousand francs.

Total operating loss widened to 899 thousand francs from loss of 396 thousand francs a year ago.

Income for the period was 115 thousand francs, compared to 632 thousand francs last year.

