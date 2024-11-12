Addex Therapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Financial Loss

Addex Therapeutics (GB:0QNV) has released an update.

Addex Therapeutics reported a provisional net loss of CHF 1.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, affected by the prior quarter’s one-time gain from a partial business sale, while maintaining a nine-month net profit of CHF 8.3 million. The company’s cash position stands at CHF 3.3 million as of the end of September. Investors are closely watching the upcoming final results and business update scheduled for November 22, 2024.

For further insights into GB:0QNV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.