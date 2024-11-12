News & Insights

Addex Therapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Financial Loss

November 12, 2024 — 10:54 am EST

Addex Therapeutics (GB:0QNV) has released an update.

Addex Therapeutics reported a provisional net loss of CHF 1.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, affected by the prior quarter’s one-time gain from a partial business sale, while maintaining a nine-month net profit of CHF 8.3 million. The company’s cash position stands at CHF 3.3 million as of the end of September. Investors are closely watching the upcoming final results and business update scheduled for November 22, 2024.

