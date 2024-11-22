Addex Therapeutics Q3 Net Loss Narrows, Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd. (ADXN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurological disorders, reported Friday that its third-quarter net loss was 1.53 million Swiss francs, narrower than last year's 2.62 million francs.

Loss per share was 0.02 franc, compared to loss of 0.03 franc last year. The prior year results included net loss from discontinued operations of 1.91 million francs.

On a continuing operations basis, net loss widened to 1.528 million francs from loss of 711 thousand francs a year ago, primarily due to the share of the net loss of the Neurosterix Group.

Total operating loss, however, narrowed to 622 thousand francs from 749 thousand francs a year earlier.

Income for the quarter plunged to 59 thousand francs from 329 thousand francs last year.

Tim Dyer CEO of Addex, said, "During the third quarter of 2024, Indivior selected a GABAB PAM drug candidate from our collaboration for development in substance use disorders, allowing us to select our proprietary GABAB PAM drug candidate as a potential treatment for chronic cough. While we intend to further advance this new program in-house, we will also look for partners to fund the later clinical development stages of the program."

