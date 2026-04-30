Addex Reports Income Of CHF 0.2 Mln In 2025, Highlights Advances In Drug Development

(RTTNews) - Addex Therapeutics (ADXN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced the full year financial results for 2025 and provided updates on corporate activities and drug development.

Operational Highlights

The company highlighted certain pharmaceutical developments, including the preclinical advancement of its GABAB PAM candidate in treating chronic cough, and the preparation for dipraglurant clinical studies in post-stroke recovery. The future development of the mGlu2PAM program was evaluated, and the company regained rights to the Phase 2 mGlu2 PAM asset ADX71149.

Additionally, Addex and partner company Individor advanced a GABAB PAM substance use disorders program through investigational new drug (IND) enabling studies. The company invested in Stalicla SA, a spin-out from Neurosterix, and gained a 20% equity interest in Neurosterix following a sale of a part of Addex's business.

2025 Financial Results

In 2025, Addex recorded a total income of CHF 0.17 million, while the same in 2024 was CHF 0.41 million.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses for the year came to CHF 0.67 million, approximately CHF 0.2 million less than CHF 0.85 million R&D expenses in 2024.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses remained stable at CHF 2.31 million across 2024 and 2025.

The company reported a loss of CHF 6.73 million, or CHF 0.06 per share, in 2025, while in 2024, it showed a profit of CHF 7.06 million, or CHF 0.07 per share.

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents of the company amounted to CHF 1.64 million.

ADXN closed Wednesday at $7.00, up 3.86%. In the pre-market, the stock is trading at $6.93, down 1.00%.

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