Addex Receives Compliance Notification From Nasdaq

(RTTNews) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd. (ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, on Thursday said it received a notification from Nasdaq for not meeting the minimum bid price of $1 of its American Depository shares.

To restore compliance, Addex has been provided an initial period of 180 days.

"Addex's operations are not affected by the receipt of the notification letter and the Company fully intends to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.", the company said in a statement.

During the after-trade hours, shares of Addex fell 3.73% or $0.03 to trade at $0.76.

