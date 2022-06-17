Addex (ADXN) Terminates Parkinson's-Related Dyskinesia Study

Shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN tanked on Friday after the company announced that it has terminated the phase IIb/III study evaluating its pipeline candidate, dipraglurant, as a potential treatment for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD-LID).

The company decided to stop the study owing to the slow recruitment of patients due to COVID-19-related patient concerns over participation in studies. The decision was also taken due to staffing shortages and patient turnover at study sites.

However, the company has stressed that the study termination was not due to dipraglurant.

Shares of Addex have plunged 46.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 27.3%.



As a result of the termination of the dipraglurant program for PD-LID, the company subsequently decided to suspend its financial guidance. Addex remains focused on advancing its preclinical candidates into clinical development and entering strategic collaborations for pipeline development.

Last month, Addex announced an update from the phase IIa feasibility study evaluating dipraglurant in patients with blepharospasm, a neurologic disorder causing abnormal contraction of the eyelid muscles.

The study was found to be inconclusive and did not meet all of its objectives.

Addex has no approved product in its portfolio at the moment. Therefore, the successful development of its pipeline candidates remains a key focus for the company.

Addex is developing ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

J&J’s Janssen is leading the phase II study of ADX71149 for treating patients with epilepsy. Janssen is expected to report data from this study in the fourth quarter of 2022.

