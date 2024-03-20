News & Insights

Addentax Group, Dezhong Xinghui Collaborate To Develop AI Logistics System; Stock Falls

March 20, 2024

(RTTNews) - Integrated service provider, Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG), Wednesday announced a 3-year partnership with Dezhong Xinghui Information Technology Co., Ltd. to develop an artificial intelligence logistics system.

The company intends the potential AI logistics system to optimize vehicle dispatching, monitor inventory in real-time, enable intelligent sorting and delivery, and operate seamlessly, which in turn would reduce labor costs and errors, enhance efficiency and quality across logistics operations.

Addentax said that Dezhong Xinghui's Qilin XianPin platform will provide expertise and resources in software technology and digital retail solutions.

Currently, Addentax's stock is slipping 7.84 percent, to $0.88 on the Nasdaq.

