Add Xpeng Shares as Lidar-Equipped EV Premier Should Electrify the Market

Shares of China-based electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) are off of their highs from late last year. Yet, does this mean that XPEV stock is “dead money,” or is there a prime buying opportunity here?

If you want to invest in the future of self-driving technology, and particularly lidar (light detection and ranging), the share-price dip should pique your interest.

With the premier of a new vehicle model, Xpeng is staking its claim as a leader in smart-car tech. And, you don’t have to be a lidar expert to appreciate the game-changing potential with this event.

So just maybe, the share-price decline is a gift to prospective Xpeng investors. For all we know, the new vehicle’s introduction to the public might be the most significant EV event of 2021.

A Closer Look at XPEV Stock

As I alluded to earlier, XPEV isn’t trading near its peak anymore. The hype phase occurred in November of 2020, when the share price rocketed up from $20 and change to a 52-week high of $74.49.

Since that time, the stock has drifted downward. Early March of 2021 was a particularly challenging time for the bulls.

Indeed, XPEV stock dipped below $27 briefly on March 8, 2021. There was a moderate recovery period after that, though.

On the afternoon of April 12, the shares were trading near $34. So, it’s possible that the worst part of the decline is in the rear-view mirror.

Could the bulls make another run for $50 and even $75 this year? Perhaps the excitement over a new smart sedan can get the XPEV stock bulls into a higher gear.

Going Long on Lidar

Let’s back up for a moment and discuss lidar. To put it very simply, lidar is a system that helps to provide vision and the detection of objects in the environment for self-driving vehicles.

Lidar systems use laser beams to form a three-dimensional image of the surveyed surroundings. That makes a real-time map of the environment. On-board computers can use that to help navigate self-driving vehicles, for instance.

So clearly, lidar technology is central to the broader self-driving automotive tech space. I wouldn’t be surprised if more companies jump head-first into the lidar niche market in 2021 – and it’s smart for Xpeng to make an early move into lidar.

Now, I’m not trying to imply that XPEV stock is a pure play in the lidar market. For that, you might want to check out Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock. I covered that one not too long ago, and it’s definitely among my favorite tech stocks today.

In contrast, Xpeng shares are a less direct play on emerging lidar technology. First and foremost, you’d be owning a stake in a China-headquartered EV manufacturer – which isn’t a bad thing if you can envision growth in this area.

A Day to Remember

So, here’s the big news: on April 14, XPeng will debut the company’s lidar-equipped P5 model smart sedan.

Reportedly, XPeng asserts that this event will mark the first mass-produced smart EV featuring automotive-grade lidar technology.

In a sense, then, we could say that we’re all bearing witness to a historic event. At the very least, it’s a major development for XPeng’s stakeholders.

According to the company’s press release related to this event, the P5 will be “powered by XPeng’s full-stack in-house developed autonomous driving system XPILOT.”

Automotive technology aficionados should anticipate more details about the P5’s “unique design language, the underlying architecture for XPeng’s next-generation XPILOT 3.5 system and its functionalities, the new features supported by XPeng’s proprietary intelligent in-car operating system Xmart OS, and more.”

There’s even been talk that the P5 and the XPILOT 3.5 system will feature ultrasonic sensors, high-definition cameras, millimeter-wave radar and high-precision GPS and mapping systems.

The Bottom Line

It’s exciting to have an opportunity to look into what may be the future of self-driving automotive technology.

And while it’s not exactly a pure play on lidar tech, XPEV stock nonetheless remains a future-facing investment in smart EV’s with a multitude of impressive features.

