Add Value to Your Investment With These 4 Low P/CF Stocks

We always try to hit the jackpot while picking stocks. However, striking the right chord each time is not easy unless blessed with Midas's touch. When it comes to the investment market, experts consider value style as one of the most effective approaches. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that have good things going on for them, even at a time when external factors have beaten them down.



There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock’s inherent strength, but a random selection of ratios cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company’s financial position. For this, we recommend Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF) as one of the key metrics. This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that it is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better. PVH Corp. PVH, Centene Corporation CNC, Solo Brands, Inc. DTC and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK boast a low P/CF ratio.

Price to Cash Flow Reveals Financial Health

Questions may arise as to why we are considering the Price to Cash Flow valuation metric when the most widely-used metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, what makes P/CF stand out is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly reflecting the financial health of a company.



Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. It is net cash flow that reveals how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is putting the same to use.



A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This provides it the means to settle debt, shell out for expenses, reinvest in business, endure downturns and finally pay back shareholders. Then again, a negative cash flow implies a decline in liquidity, which lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What’s the Best Strategy?

An investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.



Here are the parameters for selecting true-value stocks:



P/CF less than or equal to X-Industry Median.



Price greater than or equal to 5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5 or higher.



Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that the stock is easily tradable.



P/E using (F1) less than or equal to X-Industry Median: This parameter shortlists stocks that are trading at a discount or are similar to their peers.



P/B less than or equal to X-Industry Median: A lower P/B compared with the industry average implies that there is enough room for the stock to gain.



P/S less than or equal to X-Industry Median: The P/S ratio determines how a stock price compares to the company’s sales — the lower the ratio, the more attractive the stock.



PEG less than 1: The ratio is used to determine a stock's value by taking the company's earnings growth into account. The PEG ratio portrays a more complete picture than the P/E ratio. A value of less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued and that investors need to pay less for a stock that has robust earnings growth prospects.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform irrespective of the market environment.



Value Score of less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are four of the seven stocks that qualified for the screening.



PVH Corp., operating as an apparel company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.5% and 16.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. PVH has a Value Score of A. Shares of PVH have gained 39.9% in the past year.



Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.4% and 15.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Centene has a Value Score of A. Centene’s shares have declined 13.3% in the past year.



Solo Brands, operating as a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 112.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Solo Brands’ current financial year sales suggests growth of 2.8% from the year-ago period’s levels. Solo Brands has a Value Score of A. The stock has risen 22.6% in the past year.



Park Hotels & Resorts, one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.7% and 28.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s figure. PK has a Value Score of A. The stock has increased 24.2% in the past year.



