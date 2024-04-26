Add Up The Pieces: VIG Could Be Worth $194

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $194.30 per unit.

With VIG trading at a recent price near $176.55 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.05% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VIG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC), Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR), and First Mid Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FMBH). Although WDFC has traded at a recent price of $225.20/share, the average analyst target is 30.55% higher at $294.00/share. Similarly, KWR has 26.87% upside from the recent share price of $187.43 if the average analyst target price of $237.80/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FMBH to reach a target price of $37.17/share, which is 18.44% above the recent price of $31.38. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WDFC, KWR, and FMBH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF VIG $176.55 $194.30 10.05% WD-40 Co WDFC $225.20 $294.00 30.55% Quaker Houghton KWR $187.43 $237.80 26.87% First Mid Bancshares Inc FMBH $31.38 $37.17 18.44%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

 HMNF Average Annual Return

 LUMO Stock Predictions

 GTN YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.