Add Up The Pieces: IWL Could Be Worth $112

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (Symbol: IWL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $111.99 per unit.

With IWL trading at a recent price near $99.67 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.36% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Freeport-McMoRan Inc (Symbol: FCX), Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), and CME Group Inc (Symbol: CME). Although FCX has traded at a recent price of $33.63/share, the average analyst target is 31.82% higher at $44.33/share. Similarly, SNOW has 22.67% upside from the recent share price of $147.91 if the average analyst target price of $181.44/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CME to reach a target price of $207.82/share, which is 17.40% above the recent price of $177.02. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FCX, SNOW, and CME:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell Top 200 ETF IWL $99.67 $111.99 12.36% Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX $33.63 $44.33 31.82% Snowflake Inc SNOW $147.91 $181.44 22.67% CME Group Inc CME $177.02 $207.82 17.40%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

