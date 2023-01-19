Add Up The Pieces: AIVL Could Be Worth $103

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund ETF (Symbol: AIVL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $103.48 per unit.

With AIVL trading at a recent price near $94.36 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.66% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of AIVL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP), and Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO). Although CW has traded at a recent price of $159.52/share, the average analyst target is 13.47% higher at $181.00/share. Similarly, ROP has 11.76% upside from the recent share price of $437.81 if the average analyst target price of $489.30/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting BRO to reach a target price of $67.12/share, which is 10.71% above the recent price of $60.63. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CW, ROP, and BRO:

Combined, CW, ROP, and BRO represent 5.95% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund ETF AIVL $94.36 $103.48 9.66% Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW $159.52 $181.00 13.47% Roper Technologies Inc ROP $437.81 $489.30 11.76% Brown & Brown Inc BRO $60.63 $67.12 10.71%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

