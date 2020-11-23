Add Up The Pieces: XLG Could Be Worth $297

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco S&P 500— Top 50 ETF (Symbol: XLG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $297.37 per unit.

With XLG trading at a recent price near $270.44 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.96% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of XLG's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), and Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY). Although MRK has traded at a recent price of $80.45/share, the average analyst target is 17.61% higher at $94.61/share. Similarly, ADBE has 17.41% upside from the recent share price of $462.92 if the average analyst target price of $543.53/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LLY to reach a target price of $170.30/share, which is 17.05% above the recent price of $145.49. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MRK, ADBE, and LLY:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco S&P 500— Top 50 ETF XLG $270.44 $297.37 9.96% Merck & Co Inc MRK $80.45 $94.61 17.61% Adobe Inc ADBE $462.92 $543.53 17.41% Lilly (Eli) & Co LLY $145.49 $170.30 17.05%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

