Add Up The Pieces: VOX Could Be Worth $140

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (Symbol: VOX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $140.50 per unit.

With VOX trading at a recent price near $127.96 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.80% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), TrueCar Inc (Symbol: TRUE), and (Symbol: LBTYA). Although TDS has traded at a recent price of $18.67/share, the average analyst target is 55.87% higher at $29.10/share. Similarly, TRUE has 36.38% upside from the recent share price of $4.72 if the average analyst target price of $6.44/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LBTYA to reach a target price of $30.90/share, which is 30.08% above the recent price of $23.75. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TDS, TRUE, and LBTYA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Communication Services ETF VOX $127.96 $140.50 9.80% Telephone & Data Systems Inc TDS $18.67 $29.10 55.87% TrueCar Inc TRUE $4.72 $6.44 36.38% LBTYA $23.75 $30.90 30.08%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.