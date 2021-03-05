Add Up The Pieces: VOX Could Be Worth $140

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (Symbol: VOX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $140.50 per unit.
With VOX trading at a recent price near $127.96 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.80% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), TrueCar Inc (Symbol: TRUE), and (Symbol: LBTYA). Although TDS has traded at a recent price of $18.67/share, the average analyst target is 55.87% higher at $29.10/share. Similarly, TRUE has 36.38% upside from the recent share price of $4.72 if the average analyst target price of $6.44/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LBTYA to reach a target price of $30.90/share, which is 30.08% above the recent price of $23.75. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TDS, TRUE, and LBTYA:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|Vanguard Communication Services ETF
|VOX
|$127.96
|$140.50
|9.80%
|Telephone & Data Systems Inc
|TDS
|$18.67
|$29.10
|55.87%
|TrueCar Inc
|TRUE
|$4.72
|$6.44
|36.38%
|LBTYA
|$23.75
|$30.90
|30.08%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
