Add Up The Pieces: TMDV Could Be Worth $53

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: TMDV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $53.32 per unit.

With TMDV trading at a recent price near $46.69 per unit, that means that analysts see 14.21% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of TMDV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN), and Lancaster Colony Corp (Symbol: LANC). Although TDS has traded at a recent price of $18.73/share, the average analyst target is 43.26% higher at $26.83/share. Similarly, NDSN has 29.64% upside from the recent share price of $215.06 if the average analyst target price of $278.80/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LANC to reach a target price of $181.00/share, which is 18.05% above the recent price of $153.33. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TDS, NDSN, and LANC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF TMDV $46.69 $53.32 14.21% Telephone & Data Systems Inc TDS $18.73 $26.83 43.26% Nordson Corp. NDSN $215.06 $278.80 29.64% Lancaster Colony Corp LANC $153.33 $181.00 18.05%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

