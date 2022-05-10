Add Up The Pieces: IUS Could Be Worth $46

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (Symbol: IUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $45.55 per unit.

With IUS trading at a recent price near $37.55 per unit, that means that analysts see 21.31% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Ternium S A (Symbol: TX), Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT), and Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV). Although TX has traded at a recent price of $38.67/share, the average analyst target is 42.23% higher at $55.00/share. Similarly, ADNT has 35.80% upside from the recent share price of $31.01 if the average analyst target price of $42.11/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LUV to reach a target price of $56.21/share, which is 28.37% above the recent price of $43.79. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TX, ADNT, and LUV:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF IUS $37.55 $45.55 21.31% Ternium S A TX $38.67 $55.00 42.23% Adient plc ADNT $31.01 $42.11 35.80% Southwest Airlines Co LUV $43.79 $56.21 28.37%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.