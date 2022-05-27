Add Up The Pieces: FTA Could Be Worth $82

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $81.85 per unit.

With FTA trading at a recent price near $69.25 per unit, that means that analysts see 18.20% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FTA's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX), and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB). Although PCG has traded at a recent price of $12.01/share, the average analyst target is 27.39% higher at $15.30/share. Similarly, TFX has 25.88% upside from the recent share price of $285.47 if the average analyst target price of $359.36/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting USB to reach a target price of $61.92/share, which is 18.76% above the recent price of $52.14. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PCG, TFX, and USB:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF FTA $69.25 $81.85 18.20% PG&E Corp PCG $12.01 $15.30 27.39% Teleflex Incorporated TFX $285.47 $359.36 25.88% US Bancorp USB $52.14 $61.92 18.76%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

