Add Up The Parts: VPU Could Be Worth $148

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $148.37 per unit.

With VPU trading at a recent price near $135.03 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.88% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VPU's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR), and Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN). Although PCG has traded at a recent price of $17.11/share, the average analyst target is 13.17% higher at $19.36/share. Similarly, POR has 12.72% upside from the recent share price of $40.92 if the average analyst target price of $46.12/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting CWEN to reach a target price of $28.43/share, which is 12.05% above the recent price of $25.37. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PCG, POR, and CWEN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Utilities ETF VPU $135.03 $148.37 9.88% PG&E Corp PCG $17.11 $19.36 13.17% Portland General Electric Co. POR $40.92 $46.12 12.72% Clearway Energy Inc CWEN $25.37 $28.43 12.05%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

