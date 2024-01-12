Add Up The Parts: VLUE Could Be Worth $109

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $109.44 per unit.

With VLUE trading at a recent price near $99.82 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.63% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VLUE's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), and Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT). Although CLF has traded at a recent price of $18.26/share, the average analyst target is 13.64% higher at $20.75/share. Similarly, JCI has 11.98% upside from the recent share price of $57.79 if the average analyst target price of $64.71/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TXT to reach a target price of $87.00/share, which is 11.42% above the recent price of $78.08. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CLF, JCI, and TXT:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF VLUE $99.82 $109.44 9.63% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF $18.26 $20.75 13.64% Johnson Controls International plc JCI $57.79 $64.71 11.98% Textron Inc TXT $78.08 $87.00 11.42%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

