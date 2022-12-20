Add Up The Parts: USMV Could Be Worth $79

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: USMV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $79.30 per unit.

With USMV trading at a recent price near $71.62 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.72% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of USMV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX), Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), and Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: ARW). Although KNX has traded at a recent price of $52.36/share, the average analyst target is 12.81% higher at $59.07/share. Similarly, WCN has 12.75% upside from the recent share price of $133.31 if the average analyst target price of $150.31/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ARW to reach a target price of $113.83/share, which is 11.71% above the recent price of $101.90. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of KNX, WCN, and ARW:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF USMV $71.62 $79.30 10.72% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX $52.36 $59.07 12.81% Waste Connections Inc WCN $133.31 $150.31 12.75% Arrow Electronics, Inc. ARW $101.90 $113.83 11.71%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

