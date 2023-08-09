Add Up The Parts: SUSL Could Be Worth $87

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (Symbol: SUSL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $86.55 per unit.

With SUSL trading at a recent price near $78.82 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.81% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of SUSL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), and 3M Co (Symbol: MMM). Although SHW has traded at a recent price of $272.81/share, the average analyst target is 10.66% higher at $301.89/share. Similarly, LULU has 10.05% upside from the recent share price of $380.70 if the average analyst target price of $418.96/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MMM to reach a target price of $114.54/share, which is 10.01% above the recent price of $104.12. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SHW, LULU, and MMM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF SUSL $78.82 $86.55 9.81% Sherwin-Williams Co SHW $272.81 $301.89 10.66% lululemon athletica inc LULU $380.70 $418.96 10.05% 3M Co MMM $104.12 $114.54 10.01%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

