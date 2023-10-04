Add Up The Parts: IWF Could Be Worth $317

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (Symbol: IWF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $316.63 per unit.

With IWF trading at a recent price near $263.46 per unit, that means that analysts see 20.18% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), and Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU). Although FND has traded at a recent price of $86.55/share, the average analyst target is 22.34% higher at $105.88/share. Similarly, TWLO has 21.03% upside from the recent share price of $56.22 if the average analyst target price of $68.04/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NU to reach a target price of $8.24/share, which is 20.42% above the recent price of $6.84. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FND, TWLO, and NU:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF IWF $263.46 $316.63 20.18% Floor & Decor Holdings Inc FND $86.55 $105.88 22.34% Twilio Inc TWLO $56.22 $68.04 21.03% Nu Holdings Ltd NU $6.84 $8.24 20.42%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

