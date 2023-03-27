Add Up The Parts: FXR Could Be Worth $61

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $61.47 per unit.

With FXR trading at a recent price near $52.74 per unit, that means that analysts see 16.55% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FXR's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM), Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY), and MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI). Although CNM has traded at a recent price of $21.04/share, the average analyst target is 29.91% higher at $27.33/share. Similarly, BERY has 28.52% upside from the recent share price of $56.26 if the average analyst target price of $72.31/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MKSI to reach a target price of $108.50/share, which is 27.71% above the recent price of $84.96. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNM, BERY, and MKSI:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF FXR $52.74 $61.47 16.55% Core & Main Inc CNM $21.04 $27.33 29.91% Berry Global Group Inc BERY $56.26 $72.31 28.52% MKS Instruments Inc MKSI $84.96 $108.50 27.71%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.