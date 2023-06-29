Add Up The Parts: FNX Could Be Worth $107

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FNX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $107.23 per unit.

With FNX trading at a recent price near $94.50 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.47% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FNX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI), Livent Corp (Symbol: LTHM), and Life Time Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: LTH). Although ITCI has traded at a recent price of $62.19/share, the average analyst target is 21.47% higher at $75.55/share. Similarly, LTHM has 17.37% upside from the recent share price of $26.38 if the average analyst target price of $30.96/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting LTH to reach a target price of $22.00/share, which is 14.88% above the recent price of $19.15. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of ITCI, LTHM, and LTH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF FNX $94.50 $107.23 13.47% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI $62.19 $75.55 21.47% Livent Corp LTHM $26.38 $30.96 17.37% Life Time Group Holdings Inc LTH $19.15 $22.00 14.88%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

