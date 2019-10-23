Add Up The Parts: TQQQ Could Be Worth $70

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (Symbol: TQQQ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $70.44 per unit.

With TQQQ trading at a recent price near $64.16 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.79% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of TQQQ's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: LBTYA), Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP). Although LBTYA has traded at a recent price of $23.93/share, the average analyst target is 20.70% higher at $28.88/share. Similarly, SNPS has 11.68% upside from the recent share price of $132.12 if the average analyst target price of $147.56/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ADP to reach a target price of $176.17/share, which is 10.46% above the recent price of $159.49. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LBTYA, SNPS, and ADP:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF TQQQ $64.16 $70.44 9.79% LBTYA $23.93 $28.88 20.70% Synopsys Inc SNPS $132.12 $147.56 11.68% Automatic Data Processing Inc. ADP $159.49 $176.17 10.46%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.