Add Up The Parts: TQQQ Could Be Worth $70

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (Symbol: TQQQ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $70.44 per unit.
With TQQQ trading at a recent price near $64.16 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.79% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of TQQQ's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: LBTYA), Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP). Although LBTYA has traded at a recent price of $23.93/share, the average analyst target is 20.70% higher at $28.88/share. Similarly, SNPS has 11.68% upside from the recent share price of $132.12 if the average analyst target price of $147.56/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting ADP to reach a target price of $176.17/share, which is 10.46% above the recent price of $159.49. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LBTYA, SNPS, and ADP:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF
|TQQQ
|$64.16
|$70.44
|9.79%
|LBTYA
|$23.93
|$28.88
|20.70%
|Synopsys Inc
|SNPS
|$132.12
|$147.56
|11.68%
|Automatic Data Processing Inc.
|ADP
|$159.49
|$176.17
|10.46%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
