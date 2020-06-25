Add Up The Parts: TMDV Could Be Worth $39

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: TMDV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $39.24 per unit.

With TMDV trading at a recent price near $35.44 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.73% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of TMDV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), and RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI). Although TDS has traded at a recent price of $19.52/share, the average analyst target is 74.69% higher at $34.10/share. Similarly, ORI has 33.59% upside from the recent share price of $15.72 if the average analyst target price of $21.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting RLI to reach a target price of $93.00/share, which is 16.66% above the recent price of $79.72. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TDS, ORI, and RLI:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

.hctblstyle { font-family: Arial; font-size: 12px; width: 100%; }.hctblstyle th { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #999999; background-color: #EFEFEF; }.hctblstyle td { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #AAAAAA; background-color: #FEFEFE; }

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target ProShares ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF TMDV $35.44 $39.24 10.73% Telephone & Data Systems Inc TDS $19.52 $34.10 74.69% Old Republic International Corp. ORI $15.72 $21.00 33.59% RLI Corp RLI $79.72 $93.00 16.66%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

