Add Up The Parts: TMDV Could Be Worth $39

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the ProShares ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: TMDV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $39.24 per unit.
With TMDV trading at a recent price near $35.44 per unit, that means that analysts see 10.73% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of TMDV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), and RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI). Although TDS has traded at a recent price of $19.52/share, the average analyst target is 74.69% higher at $34.10/share. Similarly, ORI has 33.59% upside from the recent share price of $15.72 if the average analyst target price of $21.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting RLI to reach a target price of $93.00/share, which is 16.66% above the recent price of $79.72. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TDS, ORI, and RLI:
Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|ProShares ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF
|TMDV
|$35.44
|$39.24
|10.73%
|Telephone & Data Systems Inc
|TDS
|$19.52
|$34.10
|74.69%
|Old Republic International Corp.
|ORI
|$15.72
|$21.00
|33.59%
|RLI Corp
|RLI
|$79.72
|$93.00
|16.66%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
