Add Up The Parts: OVOL Could Be Worth $38

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000—Low Volatility Factor ETF (Symbol: OVOL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $37.79 per unit.

With OVOL trading at a recent price near $27.30 per unit, that means that analysts see 38.40% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of OVOL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: CBOE), Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL), and W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC). Although CBOE has traded at a recent price of $82.67/share, the average analyst target is 51.09% higher at $124.91/share. Similarly, MKL has 48.98% upside from the recent share price of $839.06 if the average analyst target price of $1250.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WPC to reach a target price of $86.50/share, which is 42.41% above the recent price of $60.74. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CBOE, MKL, and WPC:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Russell 1000—Low Volatility Factor ETF OVOL $27.30 $37.79 38.40% CBOE $82.67 $124.91 51.09% Markel Corp MKL $839.06 $1250.00 48.98% W.P. Carey Inc WPC $60.74 $86.50 42.41%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

