Add Up The Parts: ONEV Could Be Worth $119

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR— Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $118.88 per unit.

With ONEV trading at a recent price near $106.74 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.37% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of ONEV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA), and Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR). Although HRB has traded at a recent price of $23.68/share, the average analyst target is 16.55% higher at $27.60/share. Similarly, MSA has 15.82% upside from the recent share price of $143.32 if the average analyst target price of $166.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting SNDR to reach a target price of $28.25/share, which is 14.84% above the recent price of $24.60. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HRB, MSA, and SNDR:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR— Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF ONEV $106.74 $118.88 11.37% H & R Block, Inc. HRB $23.68 $27.60 16.55% MSA Safety Inc MSA $143.32 $166.00 15.82% Schneider National Inc SNDR $24.60 $28.25 14.84%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.