Add Up The Parts: IYH Could Be Worth $239

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (Symbol: IYH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $239.00 per unit.

With IYH trading at a recent price near $217.57 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.85% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IYH's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE), and HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY). Although JNJ has traded at a recent price of $146.73/share, the average analyst target is 12.66% higher at $165.31/share. Similarly, RARE has 11.48% upside from the recent share price of $69.90 if the average analyst target price of $77.92/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting HQY to reach a target price of $64.33/share, which is 10.37% above the recent price of $58.29. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of JNJ, RARE, and HQY:

Combined, JNJ, RARE, and HQY represent 9.24% of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF IYH $217.57 $239.00 9.85% Johnson & Johnson JNJ $146.73 $165.31 12.66% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc RARE $69.90 $77.92 11.48% HealthEquity Inc HQY $58.29 $64.33 10.37%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

