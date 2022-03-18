Add Up The Parts: FNX Could Be Worth $116

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FNX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $116.48 per unit.

With FNX trading at a recent price near $98.09 per unit, that means that analysts see 18.74% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FNX's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (Symbol: ZI), and Qurate Retail Inc (Symbol: QRTEA). Although IAC has traded at a recent price of $103.46/share, the average analyst target is 67.29% higher at $173.08/share. Similarly, ZI has 40.05% upside from the recent share price of $57.43 if the average analyst target price of $80.43/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting QRTEA to reach a target price of $6.75/share, which is 31.32% above the recent price of $5.14. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IAC, ZI, and QRTEA:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF FNX $98.09 $116.48 18.74% IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC $103.46 $173.08 67.29% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI $57.43 $80.43 40.05% Qurate Retail Inc QRTEA $5.14 $6.75 31.32%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.